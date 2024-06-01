Nashville SC Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution

June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to the New England Revolution Saturday night at GEODIS Park, despite a goal from Designated Player Hany Mukhtar who added his tenth goal contribution this season. Nashville SC will return to play on June 15 at the New York Red Bulls following the international break.

Music City milestones: Both Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl reached milestones Saturday night with Moore starting his 50th Match with Nashville SC and Muyl starting his 90th.

Messrs. International: Defender Shaq Moore (United States), midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) and defender Walker Zimmerman (United States) will now travel to represent their national teams in the upcoming international break.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will return to play June 15 at the New York Red Bulls following the international break.

Match timeline:

NE 18': Dylan Borrero sends a ball to Carles Gil, who takes the ball towards goal and finds the back of the net

NE 51': Giacomo Vrioni connects with Esmir Bajraktarevic in the box for a goal

NSH 80': Hany Mukhtar steps up to the spot and buries a penalty kick won by Walker Zimmerman

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 36W-27L-36D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

is 3W-2L-5D at home in 2024

is 34W-34L-42D all-time on weekends

had 85% passing accuracy on the night

Aníbal Godoy led the team with 96% passing accuracy

Jack Maher led the team with four clearances

Hany Mukhtar

has goal contributions in back-to-back matches (two assists at CIN, one goal vs. NE)

has 106 regular season goal contributions all-time as a Boy in Gold (62 goals, 44 assists), and 10 goal contributions this season (four goals, six assists)

led the team with four shots and 1.78 expected goals (xG)

Alex Muyl

registered his 90th regular season start as a Boy in Gold

is Nashville SC's only player to have appeared in all 15 matches

Shaq Moore recorded his 50th regular season start as a Boy in Gold

