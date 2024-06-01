Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution
June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to the New England Revolution Saturday night at GEODIS Park, despite a goal from Designated Player Hany Mukhtar who added his tenth goal contribution this season. Nashville SC will return to play on June 15 at the New York Red Bulls following the international break.
Music City milestones: Both Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl reached milestones Saturday night with Moore starting his 50 th Match with Nashville SC and Muyl starting his 90 th .
Messrs. International: Defender Shaq Moore (United States), midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) and defender Walker Zimmerman (United States) will now travel to represent their national teams in the upcoming international break.
Next up: The Boys in Gold will return to play June 15 at the New York Red Bulls following the international break.
Match timeline:
NE 18': Dylan Borrero sends a ball to Carles Gil, who takes the ball towards goal and finds the back of the net
NE 51': Giacomo Vrioni connects with Esmir Bajraktarevic in the box for a goal
NSH 80': Hany Mukhtar steps up to the spot and buries a penalty kick won by Walker Zimmerman
Notes:
Nashville SC:
is 36W-27L-36D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents
is 3W-2L-5D at home in 2024
is 34W-34L-42D all-time on weekends
had 85% passing accuracy on the night
Aníbal Godoy led the team with 96% passing accuracy
Jack Maher led the team with four clearances
Hany Mukhtar
has goal contributions in back-to-back matches (two assists at CIN, one goal vs. NE)
has 106 regular season goal contributions all-time as a Boy in Gold (62 goals, 44 assists), and 10 goal contributions this season (four goals, six assists)
led the team with four shots and 1.78 expected goals (xG)
Alex Muyl
registered his 90 th regular season start as a Boy in Gold
is Nashville SC's only player to have appeared in all 15 matches
Shaq Moore recorded his 50 th regular season start as a Boy in Gold
Box score:
Nashville SC (4W-5L-7D) vs. New England Revolution (3W-10L-1D)
June 1, 2024 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 1
NE: 2
Scoring summary:
NE: Carles Gil (A: Dylan Borrero) 18'
NE: Esmir Bajraktarevic (A: Giacomo Vrioni) 51'
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty Kick) 80'
Discipline:
NE: Xavier Arreaga (Caution) 53'
NE: Matthew Polster (Caution) 73'
NE: Aljaz Ivacic (Caution) 88'
NSH: Dru Yearwood (Caution) 90'+8
NE: Caleb Porter (Caution) 90'+11
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Teal Bunbury 74'), Aníbal Godoy (Amar Sejdić) 76', Sean Davis (Dru Yearwood 62'); Sam Surridge, Tyler Boyd (Jacob Shaffelburg 62')
Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Tah Brian Anunga, Brent Kallman
NE starters: Aljaz Ivacic; Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga, Nick Lima, DeJuan Jones; Matthew Polster, Carles Gil (C), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Esmir Bajraktarevic (Jonathan Mensah 82'); Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 90'+3), Dylan Borrero (Noel Buck 90'+5)
Substitutes: Henrich Ravas, Ian Harkes, Emmanuel Boateng, Ryan Spaulding, Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell
Match officials:
Referee: Ismail Elfath
AR1: Jeffrey Swartzel
AR2: Noah Kenyawani
4TH: Rosendo Mendoza
VAR: Sorin Stoica
AVAR: Ian McKay
Weather: Cloudy, 68 degrees
