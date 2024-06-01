Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC
June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Sunday when it hosts Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 4:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and FOX/FOX Deportes, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
Atlanta holds an all-time record of 2-2-0 against Charlotte in MLS play: 1-1-0 at home and 1-1-0 on the road in the series. Since Charlotte joined the league in 2022, the teams have split their matchups each of the past two seasons.
Atlanta is coming off a 3-1 win against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, ending Miami's 10-match unbeaten streak. Saba Lobjanidze scored his first MLS brace to bring his season goal total to four and was named MLS Player of the Matchday. Jamal Thiaré also added his fourth goal of the season.
Atlanta is the only club to have multiple players win MLS Player of the Matchday in each of the past two seasons.
Center backs Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen returned to the lineup against Miami and the team improved its record to 3-1 when both players start. Williams leads the team with a 65.1% duel success rate (min. 30 duels) while Gregersen's 5.84 clearances per 90 minutes ranks fourth in MLS entering the weekend.
