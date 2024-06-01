D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan

June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have recalled defender Matai Akinmboni from United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Loudoun United FC. Akinmboni originally went on loan on May 14 and started two matches for Loudoun against Monterey Bay in the USL Championship and against Los Angeles FC in the round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The defender was also recently called up to the United States Youth National Team at the U-19 level for the final training camp before the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Akinmboni will be available for selection for the Black-and-Red's upcoming match against Toronto FC on Saturday, June 1 at Audi Field.

