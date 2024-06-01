Revolution Win 2-1 at Nashville SC

June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The New England Revolution (3-10-1; 10 pts.) earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nashville SC (4-5-7, 19 pts.) on Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Carles Gil tallied his 10 th goal-and-assist performance in MLS, including a helper on Esmir Bajraktarević's game-winning strike for the 19-year-old's first goal in MLS. With the result, the Revolution have won of their last three games on the road.

Gil gave the Revolution a 1-0 lead at the break with his team-leading fifth goal of the season. The captain curled a left-footed shot past an outstretched Joe Willis in the 18 th minute. Dylan Borrero, starting his third consecutive match, tallied an assist on Gil's opening goal - his first helper of the season. Gil also recorded an assist in the second half, his second of the season and the 65 th assist of his MLS career.

The Revolution doubled the advantage shortly after half time as Bajraktarević tallied his first MLS goal with a superb right-footed strike, assisted by Giacomo Vrioni and Gil. The Homegrown midfielder will join the United States Men's Olympic Team next week for the final pre-Olympic training camp , culminating with a friendly match against Japan on June 11.

Aljaž Ivačič, making his fifth Revolution start, recorded four saves in the victory, including a 57 th -minute penalty denial of Hany Mukhtar in the second half. Mukhtar got another chance from the spot in the 80 th minute, converting to cut the deficit. New England fought off a furious push from the hosts throughout 11-plus minutes of second-half stoppage time to preserve their second road victory of the season.

New England returns home for two straight matches at Gillette Stadium, beginning with a meeting with the New York Red Bulls next Saturday, June 8. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies, and on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA" in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

New England evened the all-time series with Nashville, 2-2-3, and earned its first away victory against the 2020 expansion side.

The Revolution improved to 3-0-1 this season when scoring first, including a 2-0-0 mark on the road.

The Revolution have now won two of their last three games away from home.

Carles Gil opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season, a team high. The tally was his 37 th in MLS, matching Pat Noonan and Shalrie Joseph for eighth on the club's all-time scoring list.

Gil was credited with an assist on Bajraktarević's second-half strike, marking his first goal-and-assist performance of the year and first since June 17, 2023. New England is now 9-0-1 when Gil tallies a goal and an assist in a match.

Esmir Bajraktarević tallied his first MLS goal to double the lead. The second-half strike was his third goal for the first team in all competitions, having scored in Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Dylan Borrero registered an assist on Gil's opener, his first of the season and first since March 2023. Borrero finished the night with two key passes and three shots on target.

Giacomo Vrioni assisted Bajraktarević's tally, his first of the regular season and third in his MLS career.

Aljaž Ivačič earned his second victory in five starts this campaign, recording four saves including a penalty stop on Hany Mukhtar in the 57 th minute. Ivačič has now saved two of the six penalties faced in his MLS career.

When his teams score first in MLS regular season play, Head Coach Caleb Porter 's record stands at 95-13-33 (.791). Porter now has 116 wins for his career, 12 th most all-time and sixth most among active coaches.

New England Revolution 2 vs. Nashville SC 1

June 1, 2024 - GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referee: Jeffrey Swartzel (AR1); Noah Kenyawani (AR2)

Fourth Official: Rosendo Mendoza

Video Assistant Referee: Sorin Stoica

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ian McKay

Weather: 68 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 26,842

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 5 (Dylan Borrero 1) 18'

NE - Esmir Bajraktarević 1 (Giacomo Vrioni 1, Carles Gil 2) 51'

NSH - Hany Mukhtar 4 (Penalty Kick) 79'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Xavier Arreaga (Yellow Card - Hand Ball) 53'

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 73'

NE - Aljaž Ivačič (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 87'

NSH - Dru Yearwood (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+8'

NE - Caleb Porter (Yellow Card - Dissent) 90'+10'

