LA Galaxy Face off against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field Tonight, Saturday, June 1
June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
CHICAGO - Following a 3-1 win over FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 29 that extended a six-match unbeaten run dating back to May 5, the LA Galaxy square off against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field tonight, Saturday, June 1 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
Tonight's MLS Regular Season match between the Galaxy and Chicago Fire FC marks the 56th all-time meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with LA leading the series 26-20-9. Against Chicago, the Galaxy hold a 23-15-8 record in league play, a 1-3-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 2-2-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 23 all-time regular-season road matches played against the Fire, the Galaxy hold a 10-9-4 record. In the last meeting between the Galaxy and Chicago at Soldier Field, the two teams played to a scoreless draw on April 16, 2022. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last eight road matches played (4-0-4) against the Fire dating back to Aug. 19, 2009.
In nine road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-4 (14 GF, 12 GA). Notably, Riqui Puig has notched seven goal contributions (2 goals, 5 assists) in eight matches played on the road this season, while Dejan Joveljić has six goal contributions (5 goals, 1 assist) in seven games played on the road this year.
LA Galaxy at Chicago Fire FC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 17
Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 5:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 5:40 p.m. PT)
Soldier Field | Chicago
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Callum Williams (Play-By-Play); Calen Carr (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Raul Guzman (Play-By-Play); Carlos Ruiz (Analyst)
MATCH INFO: LA vs. CHI Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch on Apple TV
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2024
- Revolution Win 2-1 at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Draws Philadelphia Union, 2-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Earns a Draw Against St. Louis CITY SC in Thriller at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Suffers 3-1 Road Loss to Minnesota United - Sporting Kansas City
- Orlando City SC Falls on the Road to New York Red Bulls - Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union Draws CF Montréal, 2-2 - Philadelphia Union
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Five Points: Masterclass - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Face off against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field Tonight, Saturday, June 1 - LA Galaxy
- D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan - D.C. United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Face off against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field Tonight, Saturday, June 1
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Riqui Puig to Contract Extension
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Victory over FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night
- LA Galaxy Play Host to FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, May 29