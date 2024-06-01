LA Galaxy Face off against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field Tonight, Saturday, June 1

June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







CHICAGO - Following a 3-1 win over FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 29 that extended a six-match unbeaten run dating back to May 5, the LA Galaxy square off against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field tonight, Saturday, June 1 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Tonight's MLS Regular Season match between the Galaxy and Chicago Fire FC marks the 56th all-time meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with LA leading the series 26-20-9. Against Chicago, the Galaxy hold a 23-15-8 record in league play, a 1-3-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 2-2-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 23 all-time regular-season road matches played against the Fire, the Galaxy hold a 10-9-4 record. In the last meeting between the Galaxy and Chicago at Soldier Field, the two teams played to a scoreless draw on April 16, 2022. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last eight road matches played (4-0-4) against the Fire dating back to Aug. 19, 2009.

In nine road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-4 (14 GF, 12 GA). Notably, Riqui Puig has notched seven goal contributions (2 goals, 5 assists) in eight matches played on the road this season, while Dejan Joveljić has six goal contributions (5 goals, 1 assist) in seven games played on the road this year.

LA Galaxy at Chicago Fire FC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 17

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 5:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 5:40 p.m. PT)

Soldier Field | Chicago

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Callum Williams (Play-By-Play); Calen Carr (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Raul Guzman (Play-By-Play); Carlos Ruiz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO: LA vs. CHI Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch on Apple TV

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.