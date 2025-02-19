Jameson© Irish Whiskey Joins Together with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride in New Partnership Deal
February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride announced today a local, multi-year partnership, making Jameson the Official Irish Whiskey Sponsor of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.
Jameson will connect with passionate soccer fans in Orlando and invites them to experience the spirit of Jameson as it sets out to level-up the experience for soccer fans around the country. There is nothing more important to Jameson than sharing a smooth glass of whiskey with friends who feel like family.
"Soccer is more than just a game - it's a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matters," said Johan Radojewski, vice president of marketing, Pernod Ricard North America. "Jameson has always been about creating connections, and partnering with both Orlando City and Orlando Pride allows us to be right where our fans already are - celebrating the sport they love. We're excited to raise a glass with the Orlando community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to the City Beautiful."
"We are excited to welcome Jameson to our Partner family," said Orlando City and Orlando Pride SVP of Brand Alliances Kelly Hyne. "Our shared commitment of bringing people together through soccer and celebrating those extraordinary moments on and off the pitch will undoubtedly lead to many opportunities to toast in 2025 and beyond."
Jameson branding will also feature in-stadium at home matches throughout the season, across Orlando City and Orlando Pride digital channels, and official City and Pride fan fests.
