Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Shines at 2025 Weston Cup

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

From February 14 to 17, the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health was in action at the 2025 Weston Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament in Florida. Notably, five out of 10 participating teams from our Academy clinched the title in their respective categories - U-10, U-11, U-12 (who competed in one of the U-13 categories), U-13, and U-17 (who competed in one of the U-19 categories).

Let's take a look below at our Academy's results in the 2025 Weston Cup.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-10

Our Academy's U-10 team showcased an outstanding performance at the 2025 Weston Cup, winning the title in the U-10 Gold (Red) category. The squad dominated the competition with three group stage victories before securing the championship with an impressive 6-3 win in the final against Coral Springs Soccer Academy.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-11

After collecting nine points from three wins in the group stage, our U-11s battled it out on the pitch to earn a hard-fought victory in the final, coming out on top with a 4-3 win over NEUESPORTS ONE FC to claim the title in the U-11 Gold (Red) category.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-12

Our U-12 side took on the challenge of playing up an age group, competing in the U-13 (U-12 11v11 - Gold (Red) (SF) category at the 2025 Weston Cup. Undeterred by the competition, the team had a perfect record with three wins in group play before clinching the title with a 3-0 victory in the final against Weston FC.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-13

After recording three wins in group stage matchups in the U-13 Gold (Red) (W) (SF) category, our U-13s clinched the title in a highly contested final in which the team eventually won it all 4-3 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-17

Our U-17 side took on the challenge of competing in the U-19 category at the 2025 Weston Cup, winning all group stage games to set up a dramatic all-Inter Miami CF Academy final against our true U-19 squad. The team delivered a commanding performance in the final, securing the title with a 4-1 victory.

