Linkon Ream Called-Up to U-16 USYNT

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah and CHICAGO - Real Salt Lake and US Soccer announce that defender Linkon Ream has been called-up to the U.S. Under-16 Boys National Team.

The Utah native will report to Alex Aldaz for the first time this calendar year for a seven-day training camp in West Palm Beach Florida.

All 24 players called to camp are age-eligible for this year's 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. The U-17 squad bolstered by four RSL academy players (Will Mackay, Luca Moisa, Gio Villa, and Axel Uriostegui) clinched a spot in the World Cup last week after topping Group F with 9 points and a +31 goal differential.

Moving up to the U-18 squad after splitting minutes between the U-15 and U-17 squads last season Ream provides both offensive and defensive reliability for the academy. In last week's match against De Anza Force Ream scored the opening goal and provided sound defense to secure the clean sheet in a 3-0 win over the visitors.

U-16 BOYS' NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER - FEBRUARY TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (3): Thomas Burchfield (Austin FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), James Donaldson (Atlanta United FC; Woodstock, Ga.), Julian Pierik (Barca Academy; Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Defenders (8): Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo FC; Pearland, Texas), Hugo Berg (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Eddie Chadwick (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Wyatt Holt (Charlotte FC; Moseley, Va.), August Nystrom (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Jackson Pomeroy (Colorado Rapids; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Linkon Ream (Real Salt Lake; Herriman, Utah), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (7): Mateo Aritmendiz (Achilles FC; Bethesda, Md.), Ademar Chavez (FC Cincinnati; Bakersfield, Calif.), Willyam Ferreira (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Graham Ford (Barca Academy; Pleasant Grove, Utah), Isaiah Mendoza (Philadelphia Union; Salinas, Calif.), Peter Molinari (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Roko Pehar (Chicago Fire FC; Glenview, Ill.)

Forwards (6): James Bilden (New York City FC; New Canaan, Conn.), Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Immanuel Ewing (Columbus Crew; Merced, Calif.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Samuel Sedeh (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Kairo Smith-Phillips (Crystal Palace/ENG; London, England)

The MLS NEXT regular season is in full swing for RSL Academy, the U-18 squad most recently defeated De Anza Force 2-0 last saturday. Despite having recently made the jump from the U-17 to U-18 level, after MLS NEXT changed its age divisions, Ream has logged significant minutes in MLS NEXT play. The squad will hope to continue their good form through training camp and into MLS NEXT Generation Adidas Cup this spring.

