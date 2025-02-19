Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Announce Leadership and Structural Changes Across Business Enterprise, with Focus on Embracing Fan Engagement and Development

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC today announced significant leadership and structural changes within the wider business enterprise encompassing both organizations.

With a renewed focus on fan engagement and development - providing longtime fans with a refreshed and reenergized experience while capturing new markets to grow the Sounders and Reign fan bases - the clubs are positioning themselves to thrive during a period of unprecedented growth in North American soccer. On the cusp of hosting both the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™, Seattle is preparing for a period of unmatched opportunity and impact, and today's announcement enables the organization to meet this moment and excel beyond it.

As the enterprise embraces an ambitious growth posture, it is concentrated on elevating its overall performance, optimizing efforts to reach new heights. This has been reflected in recent executive hires - welcoming impressive industry veterans Nick Forro as Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales & Hospitality and Liz Poerner as Vice President of Partnership Marketing - as well as the extensive organizational restructure shared today. This updated corporate structure is designed to align resources with priorities, ensuring the organization is well-equipped to meet the rising demands of the sport while deepening existing fan loyalty and engaging a new generation of supporters at a time of unique cultural relevance in the market.

The restructure includes the implementation of a new Fan Engagement department to recharge the fan experience and target growth audiences, a spotlight on enterprise integration, using strategic planning to drive alignment and organizational effectiveness across the clubs and the expansion of the marketing leadership team to unify efforts and build stronger brand connection.

"The organizational developments announced today illustrate our commitment to welcome the incredible opportunities that lie ahead," said President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "By strategically aligning our resources and talent, we're preparing the Sounders and Reign to be primed for sustained growth and innovation. These changes to our overall structure are designed to foster collaboration, elevate fan experience and engage new audiences in meaningful ways. This is about more than adapting; it's about leading - setting a new standard for what our clubs can achieve together on a global scale. Doing things differently, and better, on and off the pitch."

FAN DEVELOPMENT & ENGAGEMENT

Recognizing that the successes of Sounders and Reign FC are built on the foundation of strong, passionate fan bases, the enterprise has implemented a new Fan Engagement arm within the organization. This department is concentrated on fan growth and engagement through live experiences, with efforts to strengthen existing fan loyalty while targeting new audiences for fan expansion.

To direct this work and align efforts, several existing Sounders and Reign leaders are taking on restructured roles and responsibilities.

Ashley Fosberg, formerly Vice President of Social Impact & Executive Director of RAVE Foundation, steps into a new role as Chief Impact & Fan Engagement Officer, leading a team to collaborate across all departments to shape engaging fan experiences inside and outside of matchday and building community interactions that resonate with new audiences. Fosberg's deep and wide-ranging community ties - built through years serving in the nonprofit sector and building RAVE Foundation into a powerful vehicle for change - put her in position to effectively target and connect with potential growth audiences.

Within this new role, Fosberg will continue to lead impact strategies across the enterprise to ensure both Sounders FC and Reign FC remain rooted in their values, championing causes and building connections to expand reach and impact.

Said Fosberg, "The heart of our clubs has always been our incredible fans, and I'm honored to lead efforts that enhance their experience and deepen their connection to the Sounders and Reign. We're committed to creating the most engaging and electrifying atmosphere in professional sports, ensuring every fan - whether longtime supporters or newcomers - feels the energy and passion that make our community so special."

Kimberly Aigner is now Vice President of Fan Engagement, leading live events and fan experience strategies in collaboration with Andre Elkins, now Director of Fan Engagement.

Emma Kersh moves into a role as Director of Impact & Fan Development, expanding her focus to lead initiatives designed to engage growth audiences and expand the clubs' reach into new communities.

ENTERPRISE INTEGRATION

Longtime Sounders FC executive Taylor Graham now assumes the role of Chief Integration Officer, a new position centered on leading enterprise-wide strategic planning to ensure alignment and organizational effectiveness.

Reporting to President of Business Operations Hugh Weber, Graham will also oversee strategic projects, including major tournaments and global soccer events, and manage enterprise-adjacent relationships while supporting operational and facility enhancements.

Graham's ability to be laser-focused on items that unify the organization under its singular operating umbrella address a critical need to drive cross-organizational initiatives while optimizing resources to fuel the immediate growth and long-term success of both Sounders and Reign FC.

MARKETING EXPANSION

The enterprise's unwavering dedication to Sounders and Reign fans is reflected in the exciting expansion of its marketing arm. With Graham's move into the CIO role, a comprehensive search is currently underway for a new Chief Marketing Officer to lead Brand, Content, Communications and Fan Insights across the wider organization.

The position has already amassed nearly 500 applicants, including leaders from Fortune 100 companies and global sports brands, reflecting the immense energy surrounding this transformational period for the organization.

To support the crucial work of this executive, several key roles are being added to unify efforts across both clubs, including Vice President of Content & Distribution (overseeing Video, Digital, Broadcast and Game Presentation), Vice President of Brand & Creative (leading the clubs' brand planning and operations, graphic design and consumer products efforts) and Director of Consumer Products (an enterprise leader for merchandise and consumer products).

These positions are all new leadership roles that will operate across the enterprise, inclusive of both Sounders FC and Reign FC. This expansion is set to bring dynamic new minds to the organization, with a focus on building a culture of high performance through securing the best outside talent, while also developing and cultivating existing talent. The ultimate goal of such growth is putting Sounders FC and Reign FC in the best positions to rise to the occasion, delivering compelling fan experiences and building stronger brand connections to continue to grow the game and club affinity.

In sum, this series of notable leadership and structural changes within the Sounders and Reign organization represents the enterprise's commitment to setting a foundation for long-term innovation and growth by investing in the people and structures that can successfully engage a new generation of fans.

Sounders FC and Reign FC are two proud clubs that have independently forged rich histories of performance, while connecting deeply within the Puget Sound community. Since joining together under a shared operating umbrella last summer, the clubs' business operations have moved forward into an exciting new era as one soccer family with a shared commitment of excellence and growth, pushing boundaries while fostering an inclusive culture. United in professional dedication, Sounders FC and Reign FC are two clubs with one shared vision of progress and greatness.

Professionals interested in joining this ambitious, vibrant environment are encouraged to apply for open positions found here, with several key roles currently open for hire.

