Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign Tonight at Guatemalan Side Antigua GFC
February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC kicks off its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Wednesday night against Guatemalan side Antigua GFC at Estadio Pensativo (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX Soccer Plus, ViX+, Concacaf YouTube).
Tonight's match is Seattle's return to the international competition, last winning the tournament in 2022 when the Rave Green defeated Liga MX side Pumas UNAM 5-2 on aggregate in the two-leg final series. Sounders FC remains the only MLS team to win the tournament.
This marks the first all-time meeting between Sounders FC and Antigua GFC. The Guatemalan side currently sits in second place in the Liga Nacional Clausura standings (5-1-2, 16 points). Antigua competes in the top tier of Guatemalan soccer and has won the Liga Nacional Apertura title three times (2015, 2016, 2017) and the Clausura title once (2019).
2025 marks the eighth time that the Rave Green have played in the continental tournament (2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2015-2016, 2018, 2020, 2022). Seattle is one of 10 MLS teams in this year's edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup, alongside the Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The winner of the tournament will earn a place in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.
Wednesday's fixture kicks off 2025 competitive action for Seattle and begins one of four soccer competitions for the club this year. Sounders FC is coming off a successful 2024 campaign that saw the club finish fourth in the MLS Western Conference standings, reach the Western Conference Final, the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals and the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals.
Following Wednesday's match, Seattle returns to the Pacific Northwest to kick off its 2025 MLS campaign against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
