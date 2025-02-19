LA Galaxy Acquire Brazilian Youth International Forward Matheus Nascimento on Loan from Botafogo

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired forward Matheus Nascimento on loan from Brazilian Série A side Botafogo for the 2025 season with a purchase option. Nascimento, who will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot and an international roster slot, will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Galaxy acquired the Discovery Priority to Nascimento from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Additionally, LA will send Seattle $150,000 in 2026 GAM if the Galaxy exercise the permanent transfer option on Nascimento.

"Matheus has been exposed to the highest level of professional competitions in South America since signing at 16 and has been a consistent part of the national team for Brazil at every youth age group," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "He is an exciting prospect that will be able to continue his development in our environment and we look forward to him integrating into our group for the start of the MLS season."

Nascimento, 20, joins LA after notching 12 goals and 7 assists in 98 appearances (55 starts) across all competitions in six seasons played with Botafogo (2020-25). In five matches played (4 starts) for Botafogo during the 2025 Campeonato Carioca, Nascimento recorded one goal and one assist. In nine appearances (2 starts) across all competitions (Série A, Copa Libertadores, Campeonato Carioca, Carioca - Taça Rio) for Botafogo during the 2024 campaign, Nascimento tallied two assists and helped his club win the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Série A league campaign.

The Niterói, Brazil, native registered three goals and one assist in 19 matches played (9 starts) across all competitions (Série A, Copa Sudamericana, Campeonato Carioca, Carioca - Taça Rio, Copa do Brasil) for Botafogo during the 2023 season. The previous year, Nascimento totaled nine goal contributions (7 goals, 2 assists) in 37 matches played (17 starts) across all competitions (Série A, Campeonato Carioca, Copa do Brasil) with Botafogo in 2022.

Nascimento made his professional debut with Botafogo at the age of 16, and went on to record an assist in 11 matches played (6 starts) during the 2020-21 Série A season. Notably, Nascimento is the youngest player in club history to make their debut for Botafogo. The following year, Nascimento tallied one goal in 15 appearances (7 starts) across all competitions (Série B, Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Carioca, Carioca - Taça Rio) in 2021, and was a member of the Botafogo side that was promoted to Série A after winning the Brazilian Série B league campaign.

At the international level, Nascimento has made multiple appearances for Brazil at the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-20 and U-23 age groups. The forward was part of the Brazilian National Team side that won the 2023 Pan American Games gold medal after defeating Chile in penalties on Nov. 4, 2023. Notably, Nascimento made three appearances (0 starts) for Brazil at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, recording an assist in the Quarterfinal round against Israel on June 3, 2023.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire forward Matheus Nascimento on loan from Brazilian Série A side Botafogo for the 2025 campaign on Feb. 19, 2025.

Matheus Nascimento

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Date Of Birth: March 3, 2004

Age: 20

Birthplace: Niterói, Brazil

Last Club: Botafogo (Brazil)

Citizenship: Brazil

