Toronto FC Add Harris and Beitashour to Coaching Staff

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today two additions to Head Coach Robin Fraser's coaching staff ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Wolde Harris and former Toronto FC defender Steven Beitashour have been named Assistant Coaches.

Harris joins the Reds after serving as an assistant coach for Colorado Springs Switchbacks of the USL Championship for six seasons (2015-2020) and most recently with the Colorado Rapids (MLS) for three seasons (2021-2023). He began his coaching career with Kingston College in Jamaica in 2010 before joining his alma mater, Clemson University, in 2011, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. As a player, the Kingston, Jamaica native became Clemson University's all-time leading scorer with 76 goals in three years before joining Colorado Foxes in 1996, where he was named Rookie of the Year and the A-League's Most Valuable Player in his debut season. The striker enjoyed a 14-year professional career and played eight seasons in Major League Soccer, scoring 55 goals in 216 combined MLS appearances for Colorado Rapids (1997-1999, 2005), New England Revolution (2000-2003) and Kansas City Wizards (2003). Internationally, Harris earned 28 caps for the Jamaican Men's National Team and scored seven goals for the Reggae Boyz between 1995 and 2002.

Beitashour returns to Toronto after most recently serving as the San Jose Earthquakes Academy's U-15 Head Coach in 2024. In 2024, the former defender was named one of the 50 Greatest Quakes in club history when the Black and Blue celebrated players and staff who contributed to the San Jose Earthquakes' history on their 50th anniversary. As a player, Beitashour enjoyed a 14-year professional career, all within MLS, where he recorded five goals and 42 assists in 306 combined appearances for San Jose Earthquakes (2010-2013), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2014-2015), Toronto FC (2016-2017), Los Angeles FC (2018-2019) and Colorado Rapids (2020-2023). Originally selected 30th overall by the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, the San Jose, California native was named an MLS All-Star and helped his hometown club lift the Supporters' Shield in 2012. Beitashour joined Toronto FC from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of the 2016 MLS season where the defender played a key role in helping TFC secure the first domestic treble in MLS history, with the Reds winning the Canadian Championship, the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup in 2017. He joined the 2018 MLS expansion club Los Angeles FC for their inaugural season and helped the Black and Gold lift the Supporters' Shield in 2019. Beitashour spent four seasons with the Colorado Rapids, playing under Robin Fraser, before announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2023 MLS season. At the international level, Beitashour earned six caps for the Iran National Team and was part of the squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Additionally, former staff Jason deVos, Alex Dodgshon, Terry Dunfield, Robyn Gayle and Eric Tenllado have departed the club.

