Rapids Conquer the Cold, Defeat LAFC in CCC Opener

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids earn their first victory of 2025 with a 2-1 result against LAFC in the first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round One. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic recorded both goals for the Burgundy Boys as they take an early lead in their 2025 CCC campaign.

Notables

- M Djordje Mihailovic recorded a brace, bringing his total to seven goal contributions (5 goals, 2 assists) in six matches against LAFC across MLS, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup. He has now scored a brace in two consecutive matches against LAFC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (Last: March 30, 2024).

o Mihailovic now has three goals and two assists in five career Concacaf Champions Cup matches, marking his second CCC match in which he has recorded multiple goal contributions.

- 10 players made their Concacaf Champions Cup debuts:

o GK Zack Steffen

o D: Chidozie Awaziem, Ian Murphy, Jackson Travis

o M: Cole Bassett, Sam Bassett, Oliver Larraz

o F: Kévin Cabral, Calvin Harris, Rafael Navarro

- Three players made their club debut: defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy, and Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett.

- With tonight's kickoff clocking in at 6 degrees, the Rapids officially own the three coldest matches ever played between MLS sides.

1. Concacaf Champions Cup match against Toronto FC at 3 degrees on February 20, 2018

2. Concacaf Champions Cup match against LAFC at 6 degrees on February 18, 2025

3. MLS Regular Season match against Portland Timbers at 14 degrees on March 2, 2019

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"I'm really proud of my team tonight. I think about our experiences last year in the Leagues Cup and in the playoffs -- we were a young team, and we might have gotten younger this year, but I'm proud of the way they stepped out on the pitch tonight against a good team in tough elements. We went out there to win the game and to attack LAFC. It's a halftime lead going into their building, giving ourselves a chance to advance. I'm grateful that the fans came out and braved those elements. I don't take that lightly, it's tough conditions, but that means a lot to every single member of our club. It's a gutsy, gritty victory tonight against a good team. It was great to see Djordje Mihailovic get on the score sheet the way he did. You can see what he did for us last year, and it's a good start for him this year. The free kick is terrific, and I'm glad that he gets rewarded for that because he spends a lot of time on that stuff at training."

On a new set of players in the backline...

"We say five bodies, one mind. Four in the back there with Zack [Steffen]. Zack was important on the night, just being steady for us with crosses and set piece moments. One gets through, I'm not sure if it was offside, but whatever. I think Keegan's leadership was important in that fairly new backline. I will say there's not a lot of fullbacks in this league that can deal with [Denis] Bouanga, and I think Reggie did a good job on the night. A strong one-versus-one performance. Robust, up for it, confident, bold, as we have on the wall here. He did a really good job. He comes off with a little knock, they're looking at his leg now, his knee. Initial thought was that he's alright, but you've got to let things settle down a little bit so they're looking at it now. With Chidozie [Awaziem] and Ian [Murphy], it was a strong performance. Center of the defense all night long. Chido picked up a yellow card but was savvy and looked like a veteran out there. I thought Ian Murphy had a really strong performance. We've talked about tidying things up in the backline, taking away big chances and defending outside the box, and lots of little things. I thought we repped that in the preseason in a good way, and tonight it paid some dividends."

On Sam Bassett's debut...

"I'm thrilled for Sam. I'm glad he got out there. He earned those minutes with the reliability that he showed in preseason, that you can count on him. He's tactically intelligent, he's got a good frame for set pieces. For what the demand was at that moment, we thought that it would make sense. He's got a good mentality, he's a winner, and the game needed some real presence in the wide area. Did he know he was going out there? I bet he thought there was a chance, but no. We have a couple of guys that we can use there, and he's been there in preseason. The message before he went in was just really tactical. We're in more of a 4-4-2, not really a 4-2-4 where he's jumping on the outside, but dropping a little deeper to help some overloads in the wide areas. It was just a simple, clear message, and then, hey come, go and enjoy yourself out there and move your feet in the box so we're not fouling."

