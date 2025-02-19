LA Galaxy Place Midfielder Sean Davis on Waivers
February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has placed midfielder Sean Davis on waivers. The LA Galaxy have utilized one of the club's two buyouts of a guaranteed contract during the 2025 campaign on Davis.
Davis, 31, has recorded five goals and 27 assists in 263 career league appearances (211 starts) across 10 seasons played in MLS (2015 - Present). Davis recorded one assist in 25 matches played (17 starts) during the 2024 MLS Regular Season with Nashville SC. In three seasons with Nashville SC (2022-24), Davis logged one goal and five assists in 106 matches played (81 starts) across all competitions.
Transaction: LA Galaxy place midfielder Sean Davis on waivers on Feb. 19, 2025.
