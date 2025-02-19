Djordje Mihailovic Records Brace in Rapids' 2-1 Victory over LAFC in Leg One of CCC Tie

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids earn their first victory of 2025 with a 2-1 result against LAFC in the first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round One. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic recorded both goals for the Burgundy Boys as they take an early lead in their 2025 CCC campaign.

The match started off slow, with both sides looking to gain their footing in tough weather conditions. Defending as a whole was a key theme for the first half, with neither team allowing many high-quality chances. The backline for Colorado, which featured new signings Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy, was able to hold a potent LAFC attack at bay as the two sides fought to a 0-0 scoreline as the first half concluded.

With 45 minutes left to play, plenty of scoring was in store for the second half after the players were fully acclimated to the conditions.

Right out of the gate, the Rapids took a hold on the momentum. The squad created multiple opportunities in the opposition's box, with Kévin Cabral creating the club's best chance up to that point in the match. The midfielder dribbled his way into the eighteen-yard box and drew a foul for the subsequential penalty kick.

Stepping up to take the shot was Mihailovic, who was looking to extend his success from 2024 at the penalty spot. The midfielder calmly jogged up to the ball and passed it on the ground right into the middle of the net to give the diving goalkeeper no opportunity for a save. Colorado now held a lead thanks to their first goal in 2025 and looked to add another later in the half.

Similarly to their first goal, the Rapids were able to create a high-quality chance thanks to their consistent pressure in the attacking third. Cole Bassett led an attack in the 78th minute, eventually leading to the midfielder drawing a foul from around 25 yards out.

After netting his penalty attempt, Mihailovic had his eyes on yet another set-piece goal. The Olympian viewed his target and curled a shot in with pace right into the top left corner, giving LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris no chance, resulting in the ball finding the back of the net to double the lead for Colorado.

Mihailovic's brace extends a scalding run of form against LAFC in his career, as he now has seven goal contributions (5 goals, 2 assists) in six matches against the club across MLS, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup. Additionally, the midfielder has now scored a brace in consecutive matches against LAFC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, with the last coming on March 30, 2024.

With around ten minutes to go, both sides pushed for more attacking play as every goal will prove crucial to the aggregate scoring in Round One. That attack paid off for LAFC, with Aaron Long notching home a goal in the 85th minute to grab one back and make the scoreline 2-1.

The final whistle would blow there, with the Rapids earning a well-deserved victory on a cold night in Commerce City.

There were plenty of milestones hit in tonight's match, including Concacaf Champions Cup debuts for Awaziem, Murphy, Cabral, Cole, Zack Steffen, Sam Bassett, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Calvin Harris, and Jackson Travis. Making his club debut was Sam, who appeared in his first match for the club since signing a Homegrown contract this offseason.

Colorado will shift their attention to their MLS season opener against St. Louis CITY SC on February 22. Kickoff at Energizer Park is set for 6:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Following their first MLS matches of the season, the two clubs will head over to Los Angeles for Leg 2 of Round One on February 25. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on Fox Sports, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids App.

