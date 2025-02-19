FC Dallas Announces Broadcast Plans for 2025

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, TX (Feb. 19, 2025) - FC Dallas fans will enjoy an enhanced viewing and listening experience in 2025 with the return of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, local television partnerships, and new digital and radio content offerings. Every FC Dallas match will be available in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, continuing to provide fans with an immersive, high-quality broadcast experience. In addition to live matches, Apple TV will feature exclusive FC Dallas programming inside the FC Dallas Club Room, including in-depth player profiles, a documentary on the club's rich traditions, and highlights showcasing the team's most exciting moments.

Beyond match broadcasts, FC Dallas will deliver comprehensive TV, radio, and digital coverage throughout the season to engage fans across all platforms.

EXPANDED FC DALLAS COVERAGE ON NBC 5 AND TELEMUNDO 39

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will continue as the local television partners of FC Dallas, offering in-depth team coverage. The FC Dallas Minute will air during NBC 5's Sunday night sports show throughout the 2025 season, providing weekly extended FC Dallas coverage. During the 2025 season, both brands, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, will air FC Dallas Dallas 'Til I Die and Dallas Hasta Morir features, respectively, that will highlight the club's players and coaches.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE RADIO BROADCASTS

Fans can listen to every FC Dallas match live in English on the official FC Dallas app, ensuring seamless access to games wherever they are.

SPANISH LANGUAGE BROADCASTS

All FC Dallas matches will be available in Spanish on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

THE FC DALLAS SHOW ON 105.3 THE FAN WEDNESDAYS AT 1:30PM

The FC Dallas Show debuts today on The K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan with an interview featuring FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill. Throughout the season FC Dallas players, coaches and members of the front office will join popular Dallas radio hosts Kevin Hageland and Cory Mageors at 1:30 p.m. CT on 105.3 The Fan.

EL MINUTO DE FC DALLAS ON LA GRANDE 107.5

El Minute de FC Dallas debuts on Friday, February 21 on Audacy's La Grande 107.5 with longtime FC Dallas radio personality Carlos Alvarado. This segment will preview the upcoming FC Dallas match. It can be heard each Friday at 11:45 a.m. CT on La Grande 107.5.

THE FC DALLAS AGENDA, THE OFFICIAL FC DALLAS PODCAST

New in 2025 is The FC Dallas Agenda, which drops every Wednesday. Hosted by FC Dallas' Ryan Figert and Garrett Melcer and featuring legendary soccer journalist Steve Davis, this podcast offers exclusive team insight, analysis and expertise.

2025 BROADCAST TEAM

FC Dallas' Ryan Figert will serve as the primary FC Dallas play-by-play voice for English language broadcasts while veteran soccer journalist Steve Davis will join Figert in the broadcast booth. FC Dallas reporter Garrett Melcer will provide sideline coverage of FC Dallas matches while Sam Hale will serve as the producer and host of FC Dallas' pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Carlos Alvarado will provide interviews with FC Dallas players and insight on the club for FCDallas.com, the FC Dallas Club Room on MLS Season Pass and the FC Dallas app.

2025 REGULAR SEASON OPENER & HOME OPENER

FC Dallas opens the 2025 season in a Texas Derby matchup on the road against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass). Dallas kicks off the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, March 8 in a Brimstone Cup matchup against Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in a match presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center (Tickets, MLS Season Pass).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.