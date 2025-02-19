Jordan's Furniture Is the New Official Furniture and Mattress Retailer of the New England Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Jordan's Furniture is the new Official Furniture and Mattress Retailer of the New England Revolution as the two iconic New England brands begin a new multiyear partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to serving the local community.

Jordan's Furniture joins the original Major League Soccer club's family of corporate partners ahead of the team's 30th season, kicking off this Saturday, February 22. Both headquartered in Massachusetts and active throughout the region, the Revolution and Jordan's are aligned in their shared mission to foster positive change, with particular focus on inclusivity and youth access to sports.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jordan's Furniture to the Revolution family and are proud to partner with a local company that shares our deep commitment to philanthropy right here at home in the New England community," Revolution President Brian Bilello said. "I look forward to seeing the exciting ways this new partnership will come to life in the years ahead as we begin the third decade of Revolution soccer."

"The partnership between Jordan's Furniture and the New England Revolution is such a natural fit. The Revolution offer an exciting, family-friendly experience that unites the community, aligning perfectly with Jordan's commitment to creating memories and providing unforgettable experiences," said Linda SanGiacomo, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Jordan's Furniture. "We're thrilled to join forces with this top-tier New England team and work together to make a positive impact. Here's to an amazing 2025 soccer season!"

Jordan's Furniture has been a valued part of the New England community for over 100 years, building strong partnerships with some of the region's biggest sports franchises, as well as countless non-profit groups enacting change locally. Jordan's has supported clothing drives, road races, and special events for causes including foster care adoption, homelessness and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Stay tuned for more details to come on the collaboration between Jordan's and the Revolution Foundation.

The Revolution are set to kick off the 30th season of Major League Soccer this Saturday, Feb. 22 when they travel to take on Nashville SC (8:30 p.m.). The Revolution then return to Gillette Stadium for the home opener on Saturday, March 1 against the Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m.). For tickets and to stay up to date with the latest information on the New England Revolution and the 2025 Major League Soccer season, visit Revolutionsoccer.net or follow the club on all your favorite social media platforms @NERevolution.

