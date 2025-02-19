LAFC Falls 2-1 to Colorado in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC began its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids at a frigid DICK'S Sporting Good Park in Commerce City, CO on Tuesday night. LAFC captain Aaron Long scored in the final five minutes of regulation to give the visitors an imperative away goal for the second leg of the Round One match-up at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

After a scoreless first half, the second half began with the hosts going up 1-0 via a Djordje Mihailovic penalty-kick conversion in the 48th minute.

After both teams nearly added to the scoresheet on frantic, goalmouth scrambles, Mihailovic struck again in the 80th minute, curling a free kick from 25 yards out into the top left corner for a 2-0 Colorado advantage.

With LAFC desperately attempting to get on the scoreboard, Denis Bouanga hit a cross into the middle of the Rapids' box after the Gabon international executed a well-worked short corner routine with Timothy Tillman. Long timed his run to perfection to send a glancing header into the lower right corner in the 86th minute for the final goal in the 2-1 result.

