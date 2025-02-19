Messi's Cold Finish Secures 0-1 Win at Sporting KC in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One First Leg

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

KANSAS CITY, KS - Inter Miami CF kicked off its 2025 Champions Cup campaign on a high note tonight, earning a crucial 0-1 win on the road against Sporting Kansas City in the first leg series between the sides in Round One of the competition. A cold finish from captain Lionel Messi to record the only goal of the night led the team to victory at Children's Mercy Park.

"I'm very proud of my team because they gave me 100% intensity with a lot of attitude. We're happy," said head coach Javier Mascherano. "We're in the halftime of this First Round, and now we will try to rest after a very difficult game for us. Now, we're thinking and looking forward to Saturday's MLS season opener,"

Inter Miami took the pitch at Children's Mercy Park with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, Tomás Avilés and Noah Allen made up a back line of four; Federico Redondo and Sergio Busquets started in midfield flanked by Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia on the wings; Messi and striker Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Notably, the match saw head coach Javier Mascherano manage his first official match for the Club. Luján, Allende and Segovia, meanwhile, featured in the starting XI on the night in what marked their official Inter Miami debuts. Additionally, fellow offseason signing Maximiliano Falcón, meanwhile, featured among the team's substitutes.

A close first half saw Inter Miami control possession and generate more danger in attack. The team's clearest chances in the first 45 minutes were courtesy of Suárez. First, with a left-footed attempt from the center of the box in the 8th minute following a through ball from Messi that was just wide of the post, followed by a powerful right-footed curler from outside the box in the 38th minute that was just wide of the mark.

Inter Miami returned to the pitch with the same intensity for the second half and was rewarded shortly after, with Messi finding the breakthrough goal in the 56th minute. Our captain masterfully brought down with his chest a long delivery into the box from Busquets, before taking a touch into space and sending the ball to the back of the net with a right-footed finish to record his first goal of the 2025 campaign.

The remaining minutes of the match saw Inter Miami exhibit solid defensive play to maintain its 0-1 lead. Notably, Ustari recorded three saves as he led the back line to collect his first clean sheet of the campaign.

Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City are set to play the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series next Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. Tickets for the thrilling second leg matchup are available HERE.

Inter Miami will now kick off the 2025 MLS regular with the Club's 2025 Home Opener, with the team set to host New York City FC at Chase Stadium this Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets for the Home Opener are available HERE.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Lionel Messi (Sergo Busquets) 56'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Manu Garcia 74' (Yellow Card)

MIA - Federico Redondo 80' (Yellow Card)

Lineups / Substitutions:

Sporting Kansas City - GK John Pulskamp; D Jacob Davis, Robert Voloder, Dany Rosero (Joaquín Fernández 46'), Tim Leibold; M Memo Rodríguez, Nemanja Radoja, Jacob Bartlett, Erik Thommy; F Dániel Sallói (Stephen Afrifa 82'), Dejan Joveljic (William Agada 62')

Unused Substitutes - GK Ryan Schewe; D Zohan Bassong, Ian James, Jansen Miller, Logan Ndenbe; M Manu García, Shapi Suleymanov; F Mason Toye, Alenis Vargas

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen; M Tadeo Allende (Fafa Picault 73'), Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia (Benjamin Cremaschi 79'); F © Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez (Robert Taylor 89')

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Maximiliano Falcón, Ian Fray, Ryan Sailor; M Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz; F Leo Afonso

Details of the Game:

Date: February 19, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Children's Mercy Park

Stats:

Possession:

SKC - 41%

MIA - 59%

Shots:

SKC - 7

MIA - 11

Saves:

SKC - 0

MIA - 3

Corners:

SKC - 5

MIA - 4

Fouls:

SKC - 8

MIA - 12

