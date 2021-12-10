Valentini, Brooks Activated off IR

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Ryan Valentini and Calder Brooks have each been activated from injured reserve and are available for Friday's game against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Valentini returns to the lineup after being sidelined for the past 19 games. He has appeared in two games this season and has a goal and two assists. Valentini made his professional debut in the 2020-21 season in Italy, where he had ten goals and 22 assists over 32 games for Sterzing/Vipiteno of the AlpsHL. This is his first season in the ECHL.

Brooks is set to make his Rapid City debut; he opened the season on IR following an injury suffered during AHL training camp with the Tucson Roadrunners. He appeared in 11 games for the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2020-21 season, recording two assists. Brooks has previously appeared in three games for the Wichita Thunder in the 2018-19 campaign and spent 2019-20 playing abroad in both Germany and France.

In a separate transaction, defenseman Derek Perl was placed on the reserve list.

Rapid City will hit the ice on Friday night for Elf Night, presented by Dakota Barricade. The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a set of Bam Bam Sticks and the Rush will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.

