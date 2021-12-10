Rabbits Fall as Icemen Pull Away Late

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits saw the Jacksonville Icemen pull away in the third period as Greenville fell 6-4 on Friday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Max Zimmer opened the scoring as he gave Greenville the 1-0 lead with a power play goal for his eight of the season, before Dallas Gerads tipped Ben Freeman's pass into the Jacksonville net just nine seconds later to take a 2-0 advantage. Jacksonville would get on the board with an Abbot Girduckis goal, before the Swamp Rabbits regained the two-goal advantage with Nikita Pavlychev's sixth of the campaign. A late power play goal from Jake Elmer brought the Icemen to within a goal at the end of the period.

After a scoreless second period, the Icemen tied the game just 70 seconds into the frame with a goal from Derek Lodermeier. Two mid-period goals from Girduckis and Ara Nazarian gave the Icemen a 5-3 advantage, before Diego Cuglietta brought the Swamp Rabbits within a goal at 17:25 with the net empty behind them. An empty net goal from Craig Martin would secure the 6-4 Icemen victory.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 8-8-1-1 while the Icemen improve to 11-8-1-1 on the season.

Greenville travels to Duluth, GA on Saturday night to face-off with the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:30 p.m. before returning to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon to round out the two-game set with the Gladiators at 3:05 p.m.

