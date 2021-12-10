Quince Scores Hat Trick in Norfolk Scope Debut, Admirals Fall 7-3

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Florida Everblades at home on Friday night, 7-3.

Florida opened the game with a bang, scoring three goals in the first period, taking a 3-0 lead going into the first intermission. Marly Quince, playing in his first home game for the Admirals tonight, would score a power-play goal less than three minutes into the game to cut into the Everblades lead. The Ontario native missed the last six games due to injury.

Xavier Bouchard would respond with a goal for Florida, to extend their lead back to three. Quince would record his second goal of the night a minute later, to bring the game back within two.

Florida would score two power play goals in the second period to lead 6-2 entering into the final period.

An Alex Aleardi goal for the Everblades would give them their seventh goal on the night, the most that the Admirals have conceded in a game this season.

Exactly two minutes later, Quince would connect on a pass from Noah Corson to record his third goal of the night. Quince is the first player to score a hat trick since Alex Tonge recorded one on March 7th, 2020 against the Brampton Beast. Quince is also the first player in team history to score a hat trick in his debut game.

The Admirals fall to 10-10-0-1 on the season, and close out their series with the Everblades tomorrow night, Saturday December 11th in their annual Teddy Bear Toss.

