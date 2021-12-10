Defenseman Eric Williams Called up to Chicago Wolves
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Friday that defenseman Eric Williams has been called up to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.
Williams becomes the second Admiral to receive the call-up to Chicago this season (Daniel Brickley was called up on November 30)
The 26-year old native of Newmarket, ONT signed with the Admirals in the 2020 offseason, but Norfolk opted out of the season due to COVID-19. Williams went on to play the 2020-21 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Williams has been one of the more reliable defensemen on the Admirals' blue line all season. He led all defensemen in points (8), putting up two goals and six assists. In the two shootouts that Norfolk has gone to this season, Williams has been taped on the shoulder to shoot. He converted on his first attempt against Florida back in October. He was denied against Orlando back on November 27.
