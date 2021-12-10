Ted Hart Re-Joins Mariners Tonight

PORTLAND, ME - December 10, 2021 - A familiar face will be joining the Mariners lineup on Friday night as they take on the Worcester Railers at the Cross Insurance Arena. Forward and Cumberland, ME native Ted Hart will suit up, re-joining the team he played for in his rookie season of 2019-20.

Hart, 25, helped lead Greely High School to back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013. He went on to play NCAA Division I hockey at Yale University, where he was a two-time ECAC All-Academic recipient, graduating in 2019. After initially being cut out of Mariners training camp in 2019-20, he began the season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen. He was brought back in November of 2019, and stuck with the Mariners for the remainder of the season. In 48 games, Hart scored 10 goals and added eight assists. He also scored the final goal of the 2019-20 season on March 10th, 2020 vs. Norfolk - the last game before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the remaining games and playoffs.

Ted is the youngest of three brothers and was joined by oldest, Brian on the 2019-20 Mariners roster.

The puck drops at 7:15 PM between the Mariners and Railers at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's Marvel Super Hero Night, featuring Black Panther specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off via Meigray on the Handbid App. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Marvel Super Hero poster and it's a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

