Ted Hart Re-Joins Mariners Tonight
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - December 10, 2021 - A familiar face will be joining the Mariners lineup on Friday night as they take on the Worcester Railers at the Cross Insurance Arena. Forward and Cumberland, ME native Ted Hart will suit up, re-joining the team he played for in his rookie season of 2019-20.
Hart, 25, helped lead Greely High School to back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013. He went on to play NCAA Division I hockey at Yale University, where he was a two-time ECAC All-Academic recipient, graduating in 2019. After initially being cut out of Mariners training camp in 2019-20, he began the season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen. He was brought back in November of 2019, and stuck with the Mariners for the remainder of the season. In 48 games, Hart scored 10 goals and added eight assists. He also scored the final goal of the 2019-20 season on March 10th, 2020 vs. Norfolk - the last game before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the remaining games and playoffs.
Ted is the youngest of three brothers and was joined by oldest, Brian on the 2019-20 Mariners roster.
The puck drops at 7:15 PM between the Mariners and Railers at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's Marvel Super Hero Night, featuring Black Panther specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off via Meigray on the Handbid App. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Marvel Super Hero poster and it's a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 10, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Forward James Sanchez Recalled by AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day: Americans and Thunder Part 2 - Allen Americans
- Ted Hart Re-Joins Mariners Tonight - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: December 10, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Sharks Reassign Zach Émond to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Valentini, Brooks Activated off IR - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder, Allen Round Two Tonight in Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Pair of Stingrays Assigned to the AHL - South Carolina Stingrays
- An All-Canadian Showdown at the Mary Brown's Centre - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Look to Sink Admirals Again - Florida Everblades
- Glads Head into Fourth Meeting with Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Play Home-And-Home Friday and Saturday against Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls Short on Thursday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Take Series Opener with Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.