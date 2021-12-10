Sharks Reassign Zach Émond to Solar Bears
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the San Jose Sharks have reassigned goaltender Zach Émond from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League to the Solar Bears.
Émond, 21, has gone 4-3-0 in seven outings with Orlando this season, and has also posted a 1-1-0 record in four AHL appearances with San Jose.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Atlanta Gladiators tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 10, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Forward James Sanchez Recalled by AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day: Americans and Thunder Part 2 - Allen Americans
- Ted Hart Re-Joins Mariners Tonight - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: December 10, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Sharks Reassign Zach Émond to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Valentini, Brooks Activated off IR - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder, Allen Round Two Tonight in Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Pair of Stingrays Assigned to the AHL - South Carolina Stingrays
- An All-Canadian Showdown at the Mary Brown's Centre - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Look to Sink Admirals Again - Florida Everblades
- Glads Head into Fourth Meeting with Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Play Home-And-Home Friday and Saturday against Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls Short on Thursday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Take Series Opener with Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.