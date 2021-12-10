Sharks Reassign Zach Émond to Solar Bears

December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the San Jose Sharks have reassigned goaltender Zach Émond from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League to the Solar Bears.

Émond, 21, has gone 4-3-0 in seven outings with Orlando this season, and has also posted a 1-1-0 record in four AHL appearances with San Jose.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Atlanta Gladiators tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.