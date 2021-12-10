K-Wings Fall to Komets in Final Seconds
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Captain Justin Taylor made history Friday night as the Kalamazoo Wings (10-7-0-0) fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (11-6-2-0) at Wings Event Center.
Just 2:13 into the first period, the Komets were awarded a penalty. Fort Wayne forward Kellen Jones was promptly stuffed by K-Wings Goalie Trevor Gorsuch. Kalamazoo was outshot by Fort Wayne 13 to 9 in the first period.
The game remained scoreless until 13:08 remaining in the second frame when Wings forward Kyle Blaney found an opening on a rebounded shot to put Kalamazoo on the board with a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later the Komets responded when a puck with eyes found the net off of the stick of Fort Wayne forward Anthony Petruzzelli. The game remained deadlock at 1-1 at the end of the second period.
The action picked up in the final frame, the Komets took the lead on a goal from forward Marcus McIvor. A shooting barrage from Kalamazoo allowed team captain Justin Taylor to find the net with 1:50 remaining to tie the game at two goals apiece. The goal was Taylor's 422 point as a K-Wing, eclipsing Brent Jarrett and taking sole possession of 4th place in franchise history.
35 seconds later, a cross-checking minor penalty on the Komets put the K-Wings on the power play. However, Komets Forward Kellen Jones was able to capitalize in the short-handed situation, sneaking in the ultimate game-winning goal with just 17 seconds left.
Gorsuch stopped 29 of 32 shots in the 3-2 loss. Komets goaltender stopped 29 of 31 shots faced.--
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
