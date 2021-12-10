K-Wings Fall to Komets in Final Seconds

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Captain Justin Taylor made history Friday night as the Kalamazoo Wings (10-7-0-0) fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (11-6-2-0) at Wings Event Center.

Just 2:13 into the first period, the Komets were awarded a penalty. Fort Wayne forward Kellen Jones was promptly stuffed by K-Wings Goalie Trevor Gorsuch. Kalamazoo was outshot by Fort Wayne 13 to 9 in the first period.

The game remained scoreless until 13:08 remaining in the second frame when Wings forward Kyle Blaney found an opening on a rebounded shot to put Kalamazoo on the board with a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later the Komets responded when a puck with eyes found the net off of the stick of Fort Wayne forward Anthony Petruzzelli. The game remained deadlock at 1-1 at the end of the second period.

The action picked up in the final frame, the Komets took the lead on a goal from forward Marcus McIvor. A shooting barrage from Kalamazoo allowed team captain Justin Taylor to find the net with 1:50 remaining to tie the game at two goals apiece. The goal was Taylor's 422 point as a K-Wing, eclipsing Brent Jarrett and taking sole possession of 4th place in franchise history.

35 seconds later, a cross-checking minor penalty on the Komets put the K-Wings on the power play. However, Komets Forward Kellen Jones was able to capitalize in the short-handed situation, sneaking in the ultimate game-winning goal with just 17 seconds left.

Gorsuch stopped 29 of 32 shots in the 3-2 loss. Komets goaltender stopped 29 of 31 shots faced.--

