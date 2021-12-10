Everblades Look to Sink Admirals Again

December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Florida Everblades look for a second-straight win as they square off against the Norfolk Admirals in the second of three games at Scope Arena on Friday night at 7:30 pm. In 10 games away from Hertz Arena this season, the Everblades have strung together a 7-0-2-1 record. The series will conclude Saturday at 7:30 pm.

THE OPPONENT: Norfolk is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. The Admirals (10-9-0-1) have accumulated 21 points which places them fourth in the ECHL South Division standings. Alex Tonge leads the Norfolk club with 18 points and 11 assists, while Chase Lang is the top Admiral with eight goals. Goaltender Beck Warm has been solid all season and ranks eighth in the league with a 2.27 GAA and places fourth with a .930 save percentage.

THE SERIES: With a win in the series opener, Florida holds a commanding 21-4-4 (.793) advantage in the all-time series with Norfolk dating back to 2015-16 following the Admirals' move from Bakersfield, California. This season, the Everblades and Admirals have met four times, with the Blades recording a 2-1-0-1 record.

LAST TIME OUT: On Wednesday, the Everblades spotted Norfolk two goals in the first 21:24 of play, but erupted with four unanswered goals to claim a 4-2 victory. Joe Pendenza notched a game-tying goal eight minutes into the second period and also scored the game-winning power-play goal eight minutes into the third frame. Bobo Carpenter also potted a power-play goal, while Alex Aleardi sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the final minute of play.

WOW, WOW WINIECKI: Blake Winiecki has registered at least one point for the Everblades in 15 of the last 16 games. Following an abundant 10-game point streak that spanned most of November, the Lakeville, Minnesota native now rides a five-game point streak in which he has registered six points (2G, 4A). In his last 16 games, has picked up 22 points (12G, 10A). Winiecki has factored into the scoring in 17 of 20 games this season.

McLAUGHLIN LEADS THE LEAGUE: With an assist on Wednesday, Jake McLaughlin continues to be a big playmaker for the Everblades, recording two assists in three of the last four games. The Hinsdale, Illinois native has notched a team-best 15 assists this season, which leads all ECHL defensemen.

AFTER NORFOLK: Following the team's stay in the Hampton Roads area, the Blades will return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 15 as the Atlanta Gladiators skate into town for a 7:30 tilt. As is the case for every Wednesday home game, join us for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs! Also, all college students can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Hertz Arena box office with a valid student ID. Make plans to be a part of the action and purchase tickets for all future Everblades games.

WHO: Everblades vs. Norfolk Admirals

WHERE: Scope Arena (Norfolk, Va.)

WHEN: Friday, December 10 at 7:30 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.