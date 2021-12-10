Game Notes: vs Kansas City

GAME #21 vs Kansas City

12/10/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Jake Wahlin scored to give the Rush the lead in the second period and David Tendeck made 40 saves on 42 shots but the Kansas City Mavericks scored twice in the third and rallied to beat the Rush, 2-1, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

A HEAVY WORKLOAD: David Tendeck faced 42 shots on Wednesday, the third time this season he has faced at least 40 shots in a single game. Over his ten starts, Tendeck has faced an average of 35.3 shots against and only twice has Rapid City held its opponents to fewer than 30 shots on goal. Lukas Parik, on the other hand, has averaged 31.6 shots against in his nine starts and has not had any games in which he faced at least 40.

REINFORCEMENTS: The Rush activated forwards Calder Brooks and Ryan Valentini off injured reserve on Friday morning. Valentini returns to the lineup after missing 19 games. He played in Rapid City's first two games of the season and has a goal and two assists. Brooks is set to make his Rush debut as he opened the season on IR following a preseason injury suffered during AHL training camp with the Tucson Roadrunners.

WEARING A PATH TO THE BOX: Rapid City was forced to the penalty kill six times on Wednesday, continuing a recent trend. It was the fourth time in the past five games that the Rush had committed at least five penalties. Thankfully, this has coincided with a stretch of outstanding play on the penalty kill, as Rapid City has killed off 27 of the last 28 power plays it has faced. The Rush PK is now at 86.4%, the seventh-best in the ECHL.

POWER OUTAGE: Since snapping a stretch of five-straight games with a power play goal on December 2 against the Tulsa Oilers, the Rush have gone just 1-for-16 on the power play.

THE MATCHUP: Friday is the fourth of ten scheduled meetings this season between the Mavericks and the Rush this season. Rapid City leads the season series, 2-1-0-0, and is paced by Gabe Chabot and Stephen Baylis, both of whom have two goals and two assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jake Wahlin's goal in the second period on Wednesday snapped a stretch of six-straight games without a point...Gabe Chabot assisted on Wahlin's goal and also snapped a six-game point drought...Rapid City will wear specialty jerseys for the second time this season on Friday.

UP NEXT: The Rush finish out their week of games with the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night. It's Rush Gives Back Night and the Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Black Hills Energy. All tickets will be $25, with $5 from each ticket donated to United Way of the Black Hills and Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, and Black Hills Energy will match the Rush's donation up to $10,000. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

