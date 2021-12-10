Forward James Sanchez Recalled by AHL Hartford
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward James Sanchez has been recalled by to the AHL by Hartford.
Sanchez, 23, earns the call-up after recording 12 points (5g, 7a) in 16 games with the Icemen this season. Last season, Sanchez posted five points (2g, 3a) in eight appearances with Hartford.
From 2019-2021, Sanchez played two seasons at Arizona State University where he accumulated 56 points, including a 40-point season in 2019-20 season. The 6-2, 198-pound forward also played two collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2016-2018.
The Icemen are back on home ice tonight as they battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m. To purchase tickets CLICK HERE Fans may also catch the game online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV
--
The Icemen are currently in their Fifth Anniversary and All-Star Season. Season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic on January 17 are currently available for fans and businesses. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen forward James Sanchez
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 10, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Forward James Sanchez Recalled by AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day: Americans and Thunder Part 2 - Allen Americans
- Ted Hart Re-Joins Mariners Tonight - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: December 10, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Sharks Reassign Zach Émond to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Valentini, Brooks Activated off IR - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder, Allen Round Two Tonight in Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Pair of Stingrays Assigned to the AHL - South Carolina Stingrays
- An All-Canadian Showdown at the Mary Brown's Centre - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Look to Sink Admirals Again - Florida Everblades
- Glads Head into Fourth Meeting with Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Play Home-And-Home Friday and Saturday against Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls Short on Thursday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Take Series Opener with Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 10, 2021
- Forward James Sanchez Recalled by AHL Hartford
- Late Power Play Goal Lifts Icemen to Road Win over Atlanta
- ECHL All-Star Classic to be Televised LIVE on NHL Network
- Details for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Announced