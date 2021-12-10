Forward James Sanchez Recalled by AHL Hartford

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward James Sanchez has been recalled by to the AHL by Hartford.

Sanchez, 23, earns the call-up after recording 12 points (5g, 7a) in 16 games with the Icemen this season. Last season, Sanchez posted five points (2g, 3a) in eight appearances with Hartford.

From 2019-2021, Sanchez played two seasons at Arizona State University where he accumulated 56 points, including a 40-point season in 2019-20 season. The 6-2, 198-pound forward also played two collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2016-2018.

