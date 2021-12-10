Royals Play Home-And-Home Friday and Saturday against Adirondack

Reading Royals forward Thomas Ebbing (left) delivers a hit vs. the Adirondack Thunder

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder in a home-and-home battle this weekend, Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y. and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa.

Reading has made several transactions over the previous few days that will leave the team looking different than it did against Newfoundland last week.

First, Mason Millman was reassigned from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by Philadelphia. Millman was drafted in the fourth round by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old defenseman will be the youngest player on the Royals if he takes to the ice Friday. He will wear number seven for the team.

Defenseman Ryan MacKinnon has been loaned to the team from the Phantoms. While this is the fourth time he has been sent to Reading this season, he has yet to play for the team.

Goaltender Pat Nagle has been recalled by the Phantoms, and Defenseman David Drake has signed a professional tryout contract with the Providence Bruins.

The Thunder and Royals faced off once this season on Oct. 30 in Glens Falls. The game went to overtime tied at two before Patrick McNally skated down the left wing and towards the net to end the game with a brilliant burst of speed, 3-2. Nagle, who assisted on McNally's goal, saved 31 of 33 shots.

The Royals are riding a two-game win streak after beating the Newfoundland Growlers, 3-1 and 4-2, last Friday and Saturday. Brad Morrison scored his first two goals as a Royals player against the Growlers Saturday, with one of them being a solo effort to secure an empty net strike.

When the Royals return home Saturday, it will be Affiliation Night at the arena. Flyers mascot Gritty will be there in a celebration between the teams' partnership over the previous decade.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack - Affiliation Night! Celebrate the Royals' affiliation with the Flyers. Gritty will be at Santander Arena, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead will be given away presented by Savage Auto Group, the Royals will play on orange ice, fans will get chances to win gift cards during the game, and there will be a Teddy Bear Toss, postgame skate presented by T-Mobile, and postgame party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.

