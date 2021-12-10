Pair of Stingrays Assigned to the AHL

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Friday that goaltender Ryan Bednard has been recalled by the Hershey Bears and defenseman Patrick Holway has signed a professional tryout contract with the San Jose Barracuda.

Bednard, 24, has a 5-5 record after appearing in 10 games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.44 goals against average to go along with his 0.922 save percentage. The 2015 seventh round draft pick of the Florida Panthers is in his third pro season, accumulating a 0.915 save percentage and .262 goals against average.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound netminder has spent the majority of time the last two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Bednard has had various stints with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Syracuse Crunch of the AHL, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.13 goals against average and 0.902 save percentage. This will be Bednard's first call up to the Bears after signing with Hershey earlier this offseason.

Holway, 25, leads the Stingrays with 12 assists in 17 games this year. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender is second among all rookies in assists, and ranks top 10 overall in points among defensemen in the ECHL this year. The seventh round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Draft appeared in six games for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL last season after completing his collegiate career.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Cohasset, Massachusetts spent two years at the University of Maine before transferring to Merrimack College where he played with fellow Stingray Patrick Kramer for two seasons.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign tonight for the second round of three consecutive road matches against the Idaho Steelheads this week. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. ET tonight and tomorrow in Boise.

