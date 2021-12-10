Game Day: Americans and Thunder Part 2

December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans (lower left) shoots through traffic against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans (lower left) shoots through traffic against the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Wichita Thunder tonight in the second game of a three-game series. The American won Game 1 last night 5-4, behind two goals from Chad Costello. The win moved the Americans' road record to 5-4-1.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:30 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Sunday, December 12th, 4:05 pm against Wichita. TICKETS

Last Game: Chad Costello scored two times as the Allen Americans defeated the Wichita Thunder on Thursday night by a score of 5-4 at Intrust Bank Arena. The win ended the Americans one-game skid.

Rookie Debut: Allen Americans rookie forward Luke Henman, made his Allen debut on Thursday night scoring a goal and adding an assist. The goal was his first career goal. Henman was assigned to Allen by Seattle from Charlotte on Wednesday. In 10 games with the Charlotte Checkers, he had one assist.

Better on the Road: The Allen Americans have played better hockey away from home this season with a 5-4-1 record away from CUTX Arena. Allen has won only one home game in seven tries this season.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-4-2

Away: 5-4-1

Overall: 6-8-3-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (8) Chad Costello

Assists: (14) Gavin Gould

Points: (20) Chad Costello

+/-: (+3) Darian Skeoch

PIM: (41) Darian Skeoch

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 6-4-1-0

Away: 4-3-0-0

Overall: 10-7-1

Last 10: 7-2-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (11) Peter Crinella

Assists: (13) Jay Dickman

Points: (20) Jay Dickman

+/-: (+9) Jay Dickman

PIM: (56) Sean Allen

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.