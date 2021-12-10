Game Day: Americans and Thunder Part 2
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans (lower left) shoots through traffic against the Wichita Thunder
(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Wichita Thunder tonight in the second game of a three-game series. The American won Game 1 last night 5-4, behind two goals from Chad Costello. The win moved the Americans' road record to 5-4-1.
ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:
PREGAME SHOW: 6:30 PM CST
PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST
WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV
LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7
ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Sunday, December 12th, 4:05 pm against Wichita. TICKETS
Last Game: Chad Costello scored two times as the Allen Americans defeated the Wichita Thunder on Thursday night by a score of 5-4 at Intrust Bank Arena. The win ended the Americans one-game skid.
Rookie Debut: Allen Americans rookie forward Luke Henman, made his Allen debut on Thursday night scoring a goal and adding an assist. The goal was his first career goal. Henman was assigned to Allen by Seattle from Charlotte on Wednesday. In 10 games with the Charlotte Checkers, he had one assist.
Better on the Road: The Allen Americans have played better hockey away from home this season with a 5-4-1 record away from CUTX Arena. Allen has won only one home game in seven tries this season.
Comparing Allen and Wichita:
Allen Americans:
Home: 1-4-2
Away: 5-4-1
Overall: 6-8-3-0
Last 10: 4-5-1-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (8) Chad Costello
Assists: (14) Gavin Gould
Points: (20) Chad Costello
+/-: (+3) Darian Skeoch
PIM: (41) Darian Skeoch
Wichita Thunder:
Home: 6-4-1-0
Away: 4-3-0-0
Overall: 10-7-1
Last 10: 7-2-1
Wichita Thunder Leaders:
Goals: (11) Peter Crinella
Assists: (13) Jay Dickman
Points: (20) Jay Dickman
+/-: (+9) Jay Dickman
PIM: (56) Sean Allen
Images from this story
|
Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans (lower left) shoots through traffic against the Wichita Thunder
(Ed Bailey)
