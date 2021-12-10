Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 10, 2021
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, December 10, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena
Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV
About Tonight's Game: The Icemen return home this evening to entertain the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Icemen have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1 road victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. The Icemen (22 pts) currently sit in the third position in a very crowded South Division, just one point back of the division leading Florida Everblades (23 pts) and Orlando Solar Bears (23 pts). After a slow start to the season, the Swamp Rabbits have bounced back as of late, currently unbeaten in regulation in their last five games (3-0-1-1).
Series History: Tonight marks the first meeting in Jacksonville this season, and the two teams are tied at 1-1-0 in the season series. The Icemen have a slight lead in the All-Time series with a 21-19-3-1 mark.
About the Icemen: Craig Martin has totaled 12 points (5g, 7a) in his last seven games. This recent surge has propelled him to the team lead in scoring with 16 points....Jake Elmer was credited with the game-winning goal in Wednesday's road win at Atlanta. Elmer has collected four points in his last four games (2g, 2a)....Despite having some slow starts in games this season, the Icemen traditionally finish strong. Jacksonville has outscored their opponents 16-9 in the third period of games this season....Earlier today it was announced that forward James Sanchez has been recalled to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Sanchez had posted 12 points in 16 games with the Icemen this season.
About the Swamp Rabbits: Forward Max Zimmer has had the hot hand for the Swamp Rabbits as of late. Zimmer has posted 13 points in his last ten games. Anthony Rinaldi leads Greenville in scoring against Jacksonville this season with three points (1g, 2a).
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Saturday, December 11 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Marvel Super-Hero Night! Hockey & Marvel fans Assemble! The Icemen will wear special Iron Man jerseys while Orlando will wear Loki jerseys!
Wednesday, December 15 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer & Wine Night!
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen forward Ben Hawerchuk
