Parks Completes Shutout as Offense Comes to Life in Home Win

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (9-8-2-0) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-0 (11-9-1-0) at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Mike Turner, Luke Nogard, Tyler Kobryn, and Kameron Kielly collected goals for Atlanta, and Tyler Parks completed the shutout in the victory.

Atlanta started the scoring late in the first period after Gabe Guertler blasted a shot from the left wing that Kameron Kielly deflected off Orlando goaltender Hugo Alnefelt. Mike Turner collected the puck and lasered it into the back of the net to record his first goal of the season and to give the Glads a 1-0 advantage (13:46).

The Glads jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Tim Davison sent the puck down the length of the ice to Luke Nogard who fired a wrister past Alnefelt (4:14).

Tyler Kobryn joined the scoring frenzy late in the second period with a one-timer into the back of the net off a crisp pass from below the goal line by Luke Nogard to make it 3-0 (15:55).

Atlanta piled on with another goal two minutes later to take a 4-0 advantage after Kameron Kielly bashed the puck past Orlando goaltender Brad Barone to notch his first goal of the season for the Glads (18:14).

The Glads outshot the Solar Bears 47-39 in the contest, and Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks saved all 39 shots in his direction to complete his second shutout of the season for Atlanta.

