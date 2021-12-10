Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: December 10, 2021

DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-1-0) continue their six-game road trip tonight as they square off against the Atlanta Gladiators (8-8-2-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 2-1-0-0 against Atlanta this season, most recently picking up a 1-0 overtime win over the Gladiators on Nov. 23 on the road.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt is expected to make his second consecutive start tonight for the Solar Bears, after going 17-for-20 on Wednesday night in Greenville.

The Solar Bears are 10-0-0-0 when scoring first.

Forward Steenn Pasichnuk carries a five-game point streak (3g-2a) into tonight's game. He is one of three players on the current active roster who have scored a goal against Atlanta this season.

After a 7-4-1-0 start, the Gladiators have one win in their last six games (1-4-1-0).

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

