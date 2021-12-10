Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: December 10, 2021
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-1-0) continue their six-game road trip tonight as they square off against the Atlanta Gladiators (8-8-2-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Orlando is 2-1-0-0 against Atlanta this season, most recently picking up a 1-0 overtime win over the Gladiators on Nov. 23 on the road.
Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt is expected to make his second consecutive start tonight for the Solar Bears, after going 17-for-20 on Wednesday night in Greenville.
The Solar Bears are 10-0-0-0 when scoring first.
Forward Steenn Pasichnuk carries a five-game point streak (3g-2a) into tonight's game. He is one of three players on the current active roster who have scored a goal against Atlanta this season.
After a 7-4-1-0 start, the Gladiators have one win in their last six games (1-4-1-0).
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 10, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Forward James Sanchez Recalled by AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day: Americans and Thunder Part 2 - Allen Americans
- Ted Hart Re-Joins Mariners Tonight - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: December 10, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Sharks Reassign Zach Émond to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Valentini, Brooks Activated off IR - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder, Allen Round Two Tonight in Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Pair of Stingrays Assigned to the AHL - South Carolina Stingrays
- An All-Canadian Showdown at the Mary Brown's Centre - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Look to Sink Admirals Again - Florida Everblades
- Glads Head into Fourth Meeting with Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Play Home-And-Home Friday and Saturday against Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls Short on Thursday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Take Series Opener with Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.