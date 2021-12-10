Thunder Falls Short on Thursday Night vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a three-game set against Allen on Thursday night, falling 5-4 to the Americans at INTRUST Bank Arena

Peter Crinella scored twice, including his second with three minutes left to cut the lead to one. Jay Dickman and Tyler Jeanson also found the net in the losing effort.

Dickman put the Thunder on the board first at 6:25 of the opening period. He cut across the slot and buried a wrist shot past Francis Marotte. Allen scored the next two as Tyler Poulsen and Chad Costello went back-to-back just over a minute apart. Jeanson tied the game at 19:14 as he put home a beautiful feed from Brayden Watts.

Just 38 seconds into the second, Crinella scored his first of the game to make it 3-2. He took the puck away from Eric Roy behind the net and put home a rebound for his 10th of the year. Brandon Troock tied the game at 8:16 with his third of the year.

Luke Henman gave the Americans a 4-3 lead at 4:41 of the third. Costello connected for his second of the game at 6:35 to make it 5-3. Crinella cut the lead to 5-4 with his second of the game and 11th of the year. The Thunder had an offensive-zone faceoff with 40 seconds left, but Marotte and the Americans held off the comeback bid to grab the win.

Crinella led the way with two goals and an assist. Dickman extended his point-streak to 11 games. Watts had two helpers. Jeanson recorded his first goal of his career. Brendan van Riemdyk collected his first assist in a Thunder uniform.

The two teams play again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

