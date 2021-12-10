Solar Bears Blanked by Parks in 4-0 Loss

December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Despite putting up 39 shots on goal, their most in a road game this season, the Orlando Solar Bears (11-9-1-0) could not solve goaltender Tyler Parks, who turned in a shutout performance for the Atlanta Gladiators (9-8-2-0) and dealt Orlando a 4-0 loss on Friday night at Gas South Arena.

Netminder Hugo Alnefelt began the game for Orlando, before exiting midway through the second period after allowing two goals on 24 shots against; Brad Barone finished the game for the Solar Bears.

Atlanta's Kameron Kielly led the way for the opposition, recording three points on the strength of a goal and two assists.

1st Period

ATL Goal: Michael Turner (1) at 13:46. Assisted by Kameron Kielly and Gabe Guertler.

SHOTS: ORL 10, ATL 18

2nd Period

ATL Goal: Luke Nogard (2) [PP] at 4:14. Assisted by Tim Davison and Kameron Kielly.

ATL Goal: Tyler Kobryn (2) at 15:55. Assisted by Luke Nogard and Michael Pelech.

ATL Goal: Kameron Kielly (1) at 18:14. Assisted by Josh Thrower and Michael Pelech.

SHOTS: ORL 14, ATL 18

3rd Period

SHOTS: ORL 15, ATL 11

Goaltending

ORL: Hugo Alnefelt, 22-for-24; Brad Barone, 21-for-23

ATL: Tyler Parks, 39-for-39

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

