ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Utah's Bowen fined, suspended

Utah's Brian Bowen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #248, Utah at Tulsa, on Dec. 9.

Bowen was assessed a major penalty for boarding under Rule #41.3 at 3:03 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Bowen will miss Utah's game at Tulsa on Dec. 12.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wheeling's Boomhower fined, suspended

Wheeling's Shaw Boomhower has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #241, Wheeling at Cincinnati, on Dec. 8.

Boomhower is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game and for previously being put on notice following a previous suspension.

Boomhower was recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, and will miss the next two games he is on an ECHL active roster.

