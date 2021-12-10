An All-Canadian Showdown at the Mary Brown's Centre
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Riding high on a six-game winning streak that included a three game sweep of both the Reading Royals and the Florida Everblades, the Lions now take on the Growlers in Newfoundland. The Growlers visited Trois-Rivières in late-October to launch the season, beating the Lions in three straight encounters.
The first game of the three-game set at the Mary Brown's Centre begins tonight at 5:30 p.m. Coach Éric Bélanger's Lions have a 10-7-0 record while the Growlers are 14-4-0.
Players to watch
The Lions' Alexis D'Aoust has now scored at least one goal in three straight games.
Growlers goaltender Evan Cormier leads the ECHL with 10 wins.
