An All-Canadian Showdown at the Mary Brown's Centre

Riding high on a six-game winning streak that included a three game sweep of both the Reading Royals and the Florida Everblades, the Lions now take on the Growlers in Newfoundland. The Growlers visited Trois-Rivières in late-October to launch the season, beating the Lions in three straight encounters.

The first game of the three-game set at the Mary Brown's Centre begins tonight at 5:30 p.m. Coach Éric Bélanger's Lions have a 10-7-0 record while the Growlers are 14-4-0.

Players to watch

The Lions' Alexis D'Aoust has now scored at least one goal in three straight games.

Growlers goaltender Evan Cormier leads the ECHL with 10 wins.

