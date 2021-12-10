Thunder, Allen Round Two Tonight in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, looks to get back on track tonight with another meeting against the Allen Americans at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Last night, Allen outpaced Wichita to a 5-4 win. Tied at three heading into the third, Chad Costello and Luke Henman scored for the visitors to make it 5-3. Peter Crinella cut the lead to one with four minutes left, but Wichita couldn't pull any closer and lost the game, 5-4.

With the win, Wichita and Allen are now tied in the season-series with three wins each. Wichita sits in fourth place in the Mountain Division with 21 points. Allen is in seventh place with 15 points. Allen has played the fewest games in the division at just 17 games.

Crinella continues to be red-hot against Allen this season. He has eight points (5g, 3a) in the season-series. Brayden Watts also has eight points against the Americans (2g, 6a). Jay Dickman extended his point-streak to 11 games with a goal last night.

For Allen, five players have five points against the Thunder. Gavin Gould led the way last night with three assists. Chad Costello had a pair of goals, including the game-winner and now has four goals in the season-series against Wichita.

The Thunder power play has had success so far this year against Allen, going 6-for-21 in the season-series (28.6%). Allen is 3-for-20 against Wichita on the power play (15%).

Come meet Santa and Ms. Claus tonight at the game. They will be taking pictures on the concourse and will entertain the young ones in the Cox Lounge with milk, cookies and a reading of "The Night Before Christmas." The team will be wearing a special Ugly Christmas Sweater Jersey tonight that will be auctioned off live after the game. Wear your Ugly Christmas Sweater and join in the holiday cheer.

