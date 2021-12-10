Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-7-1-1) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (10-8-1-1)

December 10, 2021 | 7:00 PM | Regular Season Game #18

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23)

Linesmen: Tannum Wyonzek (74), Charlie O'Connor (43)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

SOLAR BEARS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (1-1-0-0) Home: (1-1-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 11, 2021: Greenville 3 vs Jacksonville 1

Next Meeting:

December 15, 2021: Greenville at Jacksonville

QUICK BITS

WEDNESDAY WARRIORS:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the first place Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The 4-2 Swamp Rabbits victory saw two goals from Max Zimmer. The first 19:15 into the 1st period, the latter coming 7:13 into the 3rd. Nikita Pavlychev gave the Rabbits a 2-0 lead at the 4:59 mark of the third period; a goal that was quickly negated by Solar Bears forward Ian Parker who cut the lead to one. Steenn Pasichnuk would score a second goal for the Solar Bears but it would not prove enough to top the Swamp Rabbits. An empty net goal by Liam Pecararo would seal the deal for Greenville with just 1:25 left to play.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

The Swamp Rabbits head to Jacksonville Friday evening for a matchup with the 10-8-1-1 Icemen. The Icemen bring a 2.94 goal per game average into the game, led by forward Craig Martin with seven goals and nine assists this season. Martin had one goal and one assist Wednesday evening in Atlanta, recording three goals and four assists in his last five games. Icemen goaltender Charles Williams is 3-4-0-1 this season allowing 2.35 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

MAKING MOVES:

An ever flexible roster in Greenville saw two additions this week, Corbin Baldwin from the Fort Wayne Komets and Josh Burnside from the Allen Americans. Baldwin, a defenseman, saw action in six games with the Komets, recording an assist early in the night on 11/25 against the Toledo Walleye. Rookie Josh Burnside joined the team Thursday afternoon after a 15 game run in Allen. The 26 year-old defenseman has three assists this season, his last coming against the Wichita Thunder.

MAX POWER:

Max Zimmer led the way Wednesday night as the Swamp Rabbits cruised to a 4-2 victory. His two goals added to a three game point streak, making it four goals and two assists in his last five games. Zimmer, alongside Liam Pecararo, leads the Swamp Rabbits with seven goals in his 14 games this season. Additionally, Zimmer has six assists, two of which came last week against South Carolina.

CUGS IS CRUSHING IT:

Diego Cuglietta continued his hot streak, adding an assist to his already impressive showing for the Swamp Rabbits this season. His assist Wednesday night made it six goals and eight assists in his 10 games in Greenville. Cuglietta has seven points in the last five games, after his six game point streak was snapped against the Stingrays Sunday afternoon.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Atlanta on Saturday to take on the 8-8-2 Gladiators. Atlanta is averaging 2.77 goals per game, Hugo Roy leads the charge with 11 goals in 13 games this year. Roy has a five game goal streak and seven goals in as many games. Tyler Parks has seen the most action in goal for Atlanta. Parks has a .926 save percentage, allowing an average of 2.06 goals per game. Atlanta is 1-3-1 in their last five games, and have been outscored 50-46 this season.

