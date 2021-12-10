Americans Take Series Opener with Wichita

December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans exchange high fives along the bench after a goal against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans exchange high fives along the bench after a goal against the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-4 on Thursday night at Intrust Bank Arena.

Chad Costello scored twice for Allen, his seventh and eighth goals of the season. His second of the night turned out to be the game-winning goal for the Americans.

"It was a good team win," noted Costello. "We had several guys on the score sheet. It was a big road win for us, that hopefully leads to a good run."

Luke Henman made his Allen debut tonight. Henman was assigned to the Americans yesterday by the Seattle Kraken, from the Charlotte Checkers.

Henman scored a goal and added an assist in the Americans victory. The shorthanded goal was the first of his professional career.

Gavin Gould led the way for Allen in the assist category, dishing out three helpers on Thursday night. With the three-point game, he moves into solo possession of second place on the team in scoring with 19 points.

Branden Troock had a two-point game with a goal and an assist. Tyler Poulsen scored his second of the season.

The Americans and Thunder resume the three-game series on Friday night at 7:05 pm from Wichita, Kansas.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.