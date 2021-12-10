ECHL Transactions - December 10
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 10, 2021:
Adirondack:
Add Joel Rumpel, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Smith, F loaned to Springfield
Allen:
Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Atlanta:
Add Chris Nell, G activated from reserve
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Rochester
Florida:
Delete Avery Peterson, F suspended by team
Fort Wayne:
Add Samuel Harvey, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on reserve
Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)
Greenville:
Add Josh Burnside, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)
Delete Matt Jurusik, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Iowa:
Add Zach White, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG
Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG
Norfolk:
Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Calder Brooks, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Valentini, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Derek Perl, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Hershey
Delete Patrick Holway, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Toledo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Arsen Khisamutdinov, F suspended and waived by Montreal, removed from roster
Wheeling:
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Nick Hutchison, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Matt Foley, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Carson Vance, D activated from reserve
Worcester:
Add Robert Roche, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Cloonan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brian Wilson, G added as EBUG
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G loaned to Utica
