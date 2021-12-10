ECHL Transactions - December 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 10, 2021:

Adirondack:

Add Joel Rumpel, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Smith, F loaned to Springfield

Allen:

Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Atlanta:

Add Chris Nell, G activated from reserve

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Rochester

Florida:

Delete Avery Peterson, F suspended by team

Fort Wayne:

Add Samuel Harvey, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on reserve

Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Greenville:

Add Josh Burnside, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Delete Matt Jurusik, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Iowa:

Add Zach White, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG

Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Calder Brooks, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Valentini, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Derek Perl, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Hershey

Delete Patrick Holway, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Toledo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Arsen Khisamutdinov, F suspended and waived by Montreal, removed from roster

Wheeling:

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Nick Hutchison, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Matt Foley, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Carson Vance, D activated from reserve

Worcester:

Add Robert Roche, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Cloonan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brian Wilson, G added as EBUG

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G loaned to Utica

