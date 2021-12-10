Trois-Rivières Top Growlers 3-2

The Newfoundland Growlers failed to capitalize on a significant shots advantage as they fell 3-2 to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Despite a strong start from the Growlers, things would stay at 0-0 after 20 minutes thanks in large part to Lions goalie Philippe Desrosiers as Newfoundland outshot the visitors 17-4 in the opening period.

Trois- Rivières would start to trouble Growlers net minder Keith Petruzzelli with more regularity in the middle frame and their efforts would be rewarded 12 minutes into the second period as Olivier Archambault found himself all alone at the back door, slotting home to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.

Orrin Centazzo would reply for the hosts three minutes later thanks to a beautiful slap pass from Zach O'Brien, getting things back to level at 1-1 heading into the second intermission.

Desrosiers would continue to shine in goal for the Lions in the early stages of the third period, with the only shot that got behind him ruled out after further review following an initial good goal call on the ice. His team would ultimately provide the offensive support his play warranted as Shawn St-Amant beat Petruzzelli with seven minutes remaining to give the road team a 2-1 lead.

Alexis D'Aoust would deposit into an empty Newfoundland net to increase the Lions lead to two. That D'Aoust tally would prove important as Todd Skirving got one back for the Growlers with under a minute remaining to make it 3-2.

That was as close as the home side would get to forcing overtime as Trois-Rivières extended their winning streak to seven games.

Quick Hits

The Growlers piled 52 shots on the Lions goal despite the loss.

Four Newfoundland skaters picked up at least five shots on goal: Zach O'Brien (6), Ty Pelton-Byce (7), Bobby Lynch (5), Isaac Johnson (5).

The Growlers loss marks their first three game skid of the season.

Three Stars

1. TR - P. Desrosiers

2. NFL - O. Centazzo

3. TR - S. St-Amant

