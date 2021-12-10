Lions Make It Seven in a Row
December 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions extended their winning streak to 7 games on Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Newfoundland Growlers at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.
After a somewhat calm first period, Lions forward Olivier Archambault scored to open the scoring in the second with assists going to Anthony DeLuca and Alexis D'Aoust. At the end of the period, the Growlers' Orrin Centazzo tied the score when he put the puck past Lions goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers.
Following a disallowed goal by the Growlers early in the third period, Shawn St-Amant scored on a rebound to give the Lions a 2-1 lead. Four minutes later it was D'Aoust making the score 3-1. With less than a minute left in the game, Todd Skirving scored for the Growlers to close the gap, but it was too little too late. The Lions held on to register their seventh consecutive victory.
The Lions face the Growlers once again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in St. John's.
The Lions' next home game will be December 15 when the Maine Mariners visit Trois-Rivières.
