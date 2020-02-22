Up 3-0, Moose Finish Short in OT

The Manitoba Moose (24-32-1-0) lost a 5-4 overtime decision against the Belleville Senators (35-16-4-1) on Saturday night at CAA Arena.

Just 2:57 into the first period, Kristian Reichel ripped a shot through traffic and scored to give the Moose the 1-0 advantage. Just two minutes later, Ryan White capitalized on Logan Stanley's rebound to improve Manitoba's lead by a two-goal count.

With 4:20 gone in the second period, Logan Stanley capitalized on a wrist shot that found its way past screened Senators netminder Filip Gustavsson to make the score 3-0 in favour of the Moose. Just under a minute later, Darren Archibald scored for the Senators getting Belleville on the board. With less than a minute remaining in the frame, Parker Kelly scored shorthanded to bring Belleville within one.

At 6:20 of the third period, Jordan Szwarz capitalized on a man advantage to tie the game 3-3. With 8:17 remaining in the frame, Riechel battled for the puck down low and cashed in posting his second of the night to give the Moose the 4-3 advantage. With just 34 seconds to go in regulation, Rudolfs Balcers scored for Belleville to tie the game 4-4. Just 2:01 into overtime, Alex Formenton's initial attempt was denied by Mikhail Berdin but the rebound took a bad bounce and wound up in Manitoba's net securing Belleville's victory.

Quick Hits

Kristian Reichel notched two goals in tonight's matchup posting the first multi-goal game of his AHL career

C.J Suess marked a new AHL career high with three assists in tonight's game

Logan Stanley posted his second multi-point game (1G, 1A) of the 2019-20 campaign What's Next?

The Moose return home to face off against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

