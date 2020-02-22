O'Connor Recalled to NHL's Colorado Avalanche
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. O'Connor has posted 12 goals and 13 assists in 40 games with the Eagles this season. The 23-year old has also netted one goal in seven NHL contests with the Avalanche during the 2019-20 campaign, notching his first NHL goal in Colorado's 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 27th.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, February 22nd at 8:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
