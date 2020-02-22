Moose Release Forward Danny Moynihan
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Danny Moynihan from his professional tryout.
Moynihan, 24, posted one goal in four games for the Moose this season. The Boston, Mass. product scored his first career AHL goal in his debut with Manitoba on Feb. 6 against Chicago. Moynihan has collected 35 points (15G, 20A) in 47 games for the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers during the 2019-20 campaign.
The Moose take on the Belleville Senators on Feb. 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.
Danny Moynihan
Left Wing
Born Dec. 8, 1995 -- Boston, Mass.
Height 6.00 -- Weight 197-- Shoots L
