Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
The Belleville Senators will look to rebound in an all-Canadian contest tonight as they host the Western Conference's Manitoba Moose.
The Senators (34-16-4-1) were doubled up by Utica 6-3 Friday night but still sit in first place in the North Division holding a six-point lead on Rochester.
The Moose (24-32-0-0) sit last in the Central Division but their playoff hopes do remain alive as they sit seven points behind Chicago for the final playoff spot in their division.
The Sens are 13-12-1-1 at home this season while Manitoba have won just nine of its 28 road games.
Roster notes
The Sens lost its top scorer Friday morning when Ottawa recalled 30 goal scorer Josh Norris.
After starting all three games so far this week, Joey Daccord will get the night off as Filip Gustavsson starts.
JC Beaudin, Logan Brown and Jonathan Davidsson are out for Belleville.
Previous history
Belleville is 1-1-1 against the Moose this season and are 5-4-2-0 all-time against their Canadian rivals . The Sens' lone win against Manitoba this season came on Jan. 13 on the back of a Michael Carcone hat-trick.
Who to watch
Darren Archibald made his second Senators debut Friday and had a goal in the process. He has 13 points in 35 games this year.
Andrei Chibisov has 24 points this season, the fifth most for the Moose. The Russian rookie has also played twice for Winnipeg this year.
Where to watch
Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets for tonight's game are available.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with David Foot on the call.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020
- Condors Host Wizard Night with Harry Potter Wands Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 22, 2020 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face Top Two Atlantic Division Teams this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Roadrunners Return Home Comes With Dramatic Overtime Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- LaDue Breaks Through Late to Earn Reign a Point - Ontario Reign
- Stolarz Continues Gulls' Run in 4-1 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Werner Leads Eagles to 2-1 OT Win at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Starrett Scores First AHL Goal in Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Jaros Recalled by Ottawa
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22
- Comets Double up Senators
- Familiarity Key for Archibald and Luchuk
- Norris Recalled by Ottawa