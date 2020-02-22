Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to rebound in an all-Canadian contest tonight as they host the Western Conference's Manitoba Moose.

The Senators (34-16-4-1) were doubled up by Utica 6-3 Friday night but still sit in first place in the North Division holding a six-point lead on Rochester.

The Moose (24-32-0-0) sit last in the Central Division but their playoff hopes do remain alive as they sit seven points behind Chicago for the final playoff spot in their division.

The Sens are 13-12-1-1 at home this season while Manitoba have won just nine of its 28 road games.

Roster notes

The Sens lost its top scorer Friday morning when Ottawa recalled 30 goal scorer Josh Norris.

After starting all three games so far this week, Joey Daccord will get the night off as Filip Gustavsson starts.

JC Beaudin, Logan Brown and Jonathan Davidsson are out for Belleville.

Previous history

Belleville is 1-1-1 against the Moose this season and are 5-4-2-0 all-time against their Canadian rivals . The Sens' lone win against Manitoba this season came on Jan. 13 on the back of a Michael Carcone hat-trick.

Who to watch

Darren Archibald made his second Senators debut Friday and had a goal in the process. He has 13 points in 35 games this year.

Andrei Chibisov has 24 points this season, the fifth most for the Moose. The Russian rookie has also played twice for Winnipeg this year.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets for tonight's game are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with David Foot on the call.

